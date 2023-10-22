Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $42.37 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00014818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $641.07 million and approximately $42.37 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,312,028 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,312,028.2653294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.44357012 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 365 active market(s) with $34,851,291.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

