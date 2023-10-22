Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

View Our Latest Report on OZK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 1,502,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after buying an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.