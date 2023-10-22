Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OZK

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.