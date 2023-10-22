Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Bank OZK by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

