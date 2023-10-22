Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.6 %

OZK stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after buying an additional 55,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after buying an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 605,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,305,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 459.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

