BarnBridge (BOND) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.38 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00013387 BTC on major exchanges. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $37.38 million and approximately $85.80 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,356,354 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

