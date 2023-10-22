Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $229.13 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and $229.13 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $242.27 or 0.00808588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,962.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00169819 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013996 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000276 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,538,931 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
