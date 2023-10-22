Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $241.12 on Top Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $212.34 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $241.12 or 0.00806155 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,910.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00163362 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013784 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000274 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,538,831 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.