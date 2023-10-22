Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,004.80

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and $33,004.80 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00042290 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00144676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00040539 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00021977 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003376 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

