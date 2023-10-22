Bitcoin Latinum Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $76.81 Million (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and $1.80 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

