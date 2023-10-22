BITICA COIN Trading 35% Higher Over Last Week (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 35% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $879,912.99 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,012,406,964 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00019498 USD and is down -11.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $827,099.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

