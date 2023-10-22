Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (BGLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Blackstone Loan Financing Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON BGLF opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 439.38 and a current ratio of 439.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.65. Blackstone Loan Financing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.79 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.77.
Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile
