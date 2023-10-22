Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:BSL opened at $12.70 on Friday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Jasper bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $531,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

