BNB (BNB) Price Tops $215.59 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $215.59 or 0.00720796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion and approximately $270.73 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,705,035 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,705,101.404989. The last known price of BNB is 215.29676638 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1690 active market(s) with $279,415,371.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.