CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0394 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. CEEK VR has a market cap of $31.74 million and $6.75 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014680 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,890.67 or 1.00054377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007372 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002129 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03630872 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,357,278.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

