Chainlink (LINK) Market Cap Achieves $5.74 Billion

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Chainlink has a market cap of $5.74 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 38.5% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $10.31 or 0.00034288 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,849,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network enabling real-world data connectivity to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. LINK, the network’s native cryptocurrency token, is used to pay for oracle services, incentivize accurate data provision, and reward node operators. Founded by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis in 2017, Chainlink enhances the functionality of decentralized applications (DApps) by ensuring secure and reliable data connection. This technology supports various applications such as financial services and supply chain management, strengthening the overall blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

