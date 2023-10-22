Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,628,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971,264 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.61% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $7,059,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,841,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,807,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 362,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 284,084 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 690,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,334. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.72 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.