CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE CXF opened at C$8.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.49. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of C$8.68 and a twelve month high of C$9.88.

