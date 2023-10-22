Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

