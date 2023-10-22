Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS.
Shares of CMA stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.20%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $966,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $1,059,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Comerica by 1,258.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Comerica by 28.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,913,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,433,000 after acquiring an additional 648,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
