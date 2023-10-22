Compound Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Compound has a total market capitalization of $351.39 million and approximately $50.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $44.43 or 0.00146373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00041782 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00040262 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017872 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00022250 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003377 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,909,540 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,909,536.67571345 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.0675129 USD and is up 7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 417 active market(s) with $35,198,375.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

