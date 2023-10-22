Conflux (CFX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.07 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $367.53 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,409.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00216903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.53 or 0.00813997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.00523221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00052322 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00171038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,361,048,410 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,360,772,878.0013533 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.10926992 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $18,657,246.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

