Conflux Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $356.11 million and $15.80 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,360,923,300 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,360,772,878.0013533 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.10926992 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $18,657,246.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

