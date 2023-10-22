Conflux Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $359.19 million and approximately $14.88 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,892.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00215594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.16 or 0.00796725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00013016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00528255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00052231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00168980 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,360,997,181 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,360,772,878.0013533 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.10926992 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $18,657,246.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

