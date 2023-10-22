Corrigan Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Corrigan Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 18.7% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $59,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $4.14 on Friday, reaching $269.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,084. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.72 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.74.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

