Cosmos Price Tops $6.80 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $6.80 or 0.00022213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.52 billion and $71.96 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00033320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 370,839,593 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

