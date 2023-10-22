Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $36.66 million and $14.82 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005244 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 273,502,635 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

