Creditcoin Price Down 0.2% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $36.63 million and $14.59 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005154 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 273,502,635 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.