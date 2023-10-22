Cronos (CRO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Cronos has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $4.38 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00022096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

