Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $4.84 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00033231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010898 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

