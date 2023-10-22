Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Hits $1.35 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $4.06 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00010709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

