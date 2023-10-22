Crypterium Price Tops $0.0476 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Crypterium has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $895,292.54 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can now be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,106,720 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

