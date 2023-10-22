CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $29,863.39 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

