DataHighway Trading Down 9.6% This Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and $26,563.65 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.34704165 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27,609.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

