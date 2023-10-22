Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Tops $8.50 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for $8.50 or 0.00028434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $89.52 million and $555,751.57 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

