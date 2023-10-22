Dell Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Dell Technologies has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $65.91 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

