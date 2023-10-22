Dero (DERO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,056.16

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00008993 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $37.55 million and $20,056.16 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,837.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00215498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.02 or 0.00797729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00013048 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.53 or 0.00527962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00052188 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00167800 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,991,433 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

