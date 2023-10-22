dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $32.41 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.41 million and approximately $250.60 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00218034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012953 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013823 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,272,877 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01678695 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $253.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.