eCash Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $515.52 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,860.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.83 or 0.00806492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00164099 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013716 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,532,692,173,093 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.