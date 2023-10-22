ELIS Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.60 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $3,272.24 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014776 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,960.10 or 1.00020897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007350 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002122 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03426794 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,531.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

