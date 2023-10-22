ELIS Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,057.65 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $7,057.65 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,560.48 or 0.99706181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007185 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002072 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03426794 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,531.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.