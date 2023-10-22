Energi (NRG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $85,892.01

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $3.29 million and $85,892.01 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00022451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,702,570 coins and its circulating supply is 69,702,560 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

