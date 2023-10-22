Energi Price Hits $0.0465 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $81,731.72 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00033158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00022201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002810 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,702,563 coins and its circulating supply is 69,702,558 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

