Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $15.77 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.26 billion and $76.25 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $15.77 or 0.00052623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,962.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00216834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.27 or 0.00808588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00013006 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.00529172 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00169819 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,641,435 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

