Euler (EUL) Price Reaches $2.72 on Major Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Euler has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a market cap of $45.25 million and approximately $356,534.48 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00009054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

