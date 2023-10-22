Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.75 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.75 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 8.9 %

EEFT opened at $83.82 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.