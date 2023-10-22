Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Euronet Worldwide also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $83.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.72. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.