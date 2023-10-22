Evmos Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.62 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Evmos has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $384,695.30 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

