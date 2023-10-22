Fellaz Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.70 Billion (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00008108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fellaz has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Fellaz has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $1.01 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.
Fellaz Profile
Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,255,913 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Fellaz Token Trading
