Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Reaches $189.10 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $189.10 million and $27.01 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00022302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,414,131 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

